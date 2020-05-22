|
|
Kathleen A. Kline
1954-2020
Kathleen Anne Kline (nee Jannusch), age 65, passed away May 18, 2020 at her home in Paddock Lake, WI.
Kathy was born June 18, 1954 in Chicago, IL and spent nearly 45 years in the Fox Cities area. Proprietor of the One of a Kind gift and antique store for 15 years, she was an accomplished artist and crafter, excelling in rosemaling and stained glass; with locations in Appleton and Black Creek, WI.
Devoted mom to Brandy, she was an active leader throughout the school years: lunch mother, chaperone, and ultimately, Theatre Mom. Gardener and gourmet, there was always room for one more at her table. She turned her artistic eye to custom picture framing and worked her way up to Regional Framing Manager for Hobby Lobby, where she worked 20 years until her retirement. She was a natural teacher who loved restoring old homes, crocheting, and her granddaughter.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Dorothy Jannusch, and two brothers, Marc and Gregg. Kathy is survived by her ex-husband and friend, Bob Kline, daughter Brandy (Michael Anderson), and granddaughter Genevieve.
A memorial to celebrate her life will be held when it is safe for everyone to gather.
Kathy loved to watch the sandhill cranes stop in the field by her house in the country, during migration season. In lieu of flowers, donations to the International Crane Foundation, or the , are welcome in Kathy's name.
Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home, Kenosha, WI.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 22 to May 24, 2020