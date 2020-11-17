Kathleen A. Koepke
Appleton - Kathleen A. Koepke (Moede-Kriewaldt) peacefully passed away on October 29, 2020. She was born on February, 1, 1946, in Shawano, WI, to Arlow and Isabel Moede, and was raised on the family farm just outside of Shawano. She was baptized and confirmed into the Christian faith at Stoney Hill Lutheran Church, Shawano. After graduating for Shawano Sr. High School in 1964, Kathy moved to Appleton, WI, to being work at Aid Association for Lutherans (Thrivent) Insurance Company at its down town College Avenue location. She also worked in Human Resources at Theda Care Regional Medical Center Appleton (Formerly Appleton Medical Center), Office of Medical Staff Affairs and NOVUS Labs. Kathy continued her employment as a secretary in Human resources at Presto Products. She went on to work at West Business Solutions (Appleton) as a sales assistant supporting six field sales staff, retiring in 2014, She married John Koepke in Las Vegas, NV, in October 2001.
Proceeding her in death are her parents Arlow and Isabel Moede, Shawano; brother Donald Moede, Shawano; sister Carolyn (Moede) Braats, Waupun, WI; brother: John (Teresa) Moede, Shawano mother-in-law Mrs. Alice Koepke; and brother-in-law Bill (Lulu) Koepke, El Paso, TX. Survivors include her husband John Koepke, son MGS United States Army Retired Michael Kriewaldt, Virginia; daughter Amy (John) Muttart, Larsen, WI; Grandchildren Miguel, Maria, and Marcos Kriewaldt, Emma Muttart; brother: Michael Moede (Hortonville); sister-in-law Donna (Ed) Linn, Appleton, brother-in-law Eugene (Ann) Koepke, MO; Neil (Marilyn) Koepke, Tigerton, WI; Wayne (Kathleen) Koepke, Montello, WI, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews. She is further survived by the father of her children John (Jennifer) Kriewaldt, Shawano. Always in her heart is her beloved Shih Tzu Rocky, and current Shih Tzus Luigi and Jozeppi.
Kathy enjoyed "scratch cooking", collecting recipes and often sharing with those she worked with. She enjoyed planting and creating baskets and containers of summer flowers for the gazebo and around the outside of the house. She spent lots of time pampering them all summer and fall. She looked forward to watching the Packers and the Badgers football games. She enjoyed staying in touch with many friends and relatives; often doing lunch with special friends, you know who you are.
Due to Covid, the family will hold a small private service at Wichmann Tri-County Funeral Home in Menasha, WI. In lieu of flowers. Memorials directed to the Outagamie Humane Society. Condolences may be directed to www.wichmannfargo.com
. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park at a later date.