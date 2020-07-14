Kathleen A. Plucker
Green Bay - Kathleen "Kathy" Plucker (Schultz) died peacefully with her daughters by her side at Allouez Sunrise Village on July 13th in Green Bay, WI at the age of 93.
Kathleen is survived by her daughter Mary (John) Busse of Greenleaf, WI; Paul (Kathy) of Latrobe, PA; John (Peg) of Jackson, MS and Betsy and Gilbert (Butch) Hucek of Green Bay. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren and spouses and fourteen great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard of Green Bay and her brother Charles Schultz of Neenah.
Kathleen was born February 12, 1927 in Neenah, WI to Clarence and Florence Schultz. She graduated from Neenah High School, married in 1946 and lived in Neenah until moving to Appleton in 1953. She was a caring stay-at-home mom until moving to Ashwaubenon in 1966. She then worked part-time at St. Mary's Hospital in Green Bay until retiring in 1992.
She truly cared about people and saw the best in everyone. She was loved by everyone she knew and was always there to help. Kathleen knitted 135 blankets for foster children so they would have something to call their own. As she so often said, "It's good to be able to thank God each night for being able to do something for someone else."
Kathleen couldn't say enough about the good care and love from the staff at Allouez Sunrise Village. They went out of their way to make her feel loved. Kathleen's family wishes to thank them as well as Heartland Hospice who provided such good and loving care. The family would also like to thank Dr. Hoppe and the staff at Prevea for their care and compassion.
A visitation will be held at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay) on Tuesday July 21 from 9 am to 11 am. A private family service will be held at a later time. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com
.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting any memorial gifts be given to Heartland Hospice or the Allouez Sunrise Village activity department.
Due to the current environment, the family is requesting all visitors to please wear a face covering as well as respect social distancing guidelines.