Kathleen "Kathy" Ann Tuchscherer
Fremont - Kathy Tuchscherer, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Willow Lane Assisted Living, Appleton. She was born on December 15, 1943, in Appleton, the daughter of Leonard and Rose (Fischer) Tock. Kathy attended and graduated from Madison Area Technical College, with an Associate's Degree in Business. She was united in marriage to Gregory Tuchscherer on May 20, 1967, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Appleton. Kathy was employed with American Can Corporation for 30 years, retiring in 2003. Kathy will be remembered for her strength, kind and generous spirit, loyalty and love for her family. She loved traveling; especially to Costa Rica, Alaska, and London. Kathy was an avid crafter, enjoying painting ceramics and quilting over the years. She was a very sociable and outgoing person, who enjoyed meeting new people. Kathy loved spending time with her grandchildren and her parents at their resort Hamilton's Club House on Crooked Lake in Mountain.
Kathleen is survived by her husband: Greg; 3 children: Sharon Petrosky, Blaine (Cindy), and Eric (Tif) Tuchscherer; 4 grandchildren: Jennie Jones, Josie, Bryar, and Emma Tuchscherer; a great grandchild on the way; 3 sisters: Carol O'Brien, Lynn Labanow, and Mary Peterson; other relatives and friends.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents Leonard Tock and Rose Hamilton; a brother: Vincent Tock; and a sister: Ange Van Haaster.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 222 E. Fremont St., Appleton, with Fr. Joe Dorner officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday at the church from 9:00 am until the time of the Mass. Inurnment will be in Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.
Kathleen's family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Willow Lane for making Kathy feel at home; and to the staff at Compassus Hospice ; especially nurses Michelle, Katie, and Jessica for their care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020