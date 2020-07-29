Kathleen Berg
Seymour - Kathleen Ann Berg, age 83 of Seymour passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home on July 28, 2020. She was born on August 6, 1936, to the late William and Marie (Van Doorn) Hilgenberg.
Kathy married John Berg on January 22, 1955. He preceded her in death on April 15, 2001.
Kathy was a proud member of the Freedom VFW Ladies Auxiliary and a faithful member of St. John Catholic Church.
She was a loving mother to her family. Taking trips up north to the cabin was one of her favorite things. Her famous molasses cookies were frequently sent home with her family. She was a nurturing caregiver to many.
Kathy was always up for a good game of sheepshead and had played in several tournaments.
She will be forever remembered for her kind heart, unwavering love, and unconditional generosity. Her greatest joy was her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Kathy is survived by her children: Jeannie (R.G.) Stathas, Julie Coenen, John (Diane) Berg, Leland (Debbie) Berg, Larry Berg, Jeff (Andrea) Berg, Todd Berg, and Layna (Mike) Boland. She is also survived by 35 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson, nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Shirley Hilgenberg and Lynda Berg; and very close friend, Dean Tubby.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Berg; and son, James "Jim" Berg; sister, Jean (Arnold) Kramer; brothers: Mart (Gloria) Hilgenberg, Bill (Dorothy) Hilgenberg, Ernie Hilgenberg, and Ralph Hilgenberg; son-in-law, Cliff Coenen; and daughter-in-law, Carol Berg.
Visitation will be held at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 4 pm to 7 pm. A Freedom VFW Auxiliary service will take place at 6:45 pm, and a parish prayer service at 7 pm. Visitation will continue at St. John Catholic Church, Seymour, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 9:30 am until the funeral mass at 11am with Deacon Rich Matuzsak and Father Sengole Arockia Dass, O. Praem officiating. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com
.
A very special thanks to Kathy's granddaughter, Mollie Coenen, for being the main caregiver for our mom and grandmother. Mollie's gifts allowed our mom to be in the comfort of her own home until her death. Thank you also to the staff at Unity Hospice for your care and concern.