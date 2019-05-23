Services
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
N3972 Columbia Ave
Freedom, WI 54131
(920) 788-3321
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
N3972 Columbia Ave.
Freedom, WI
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Appleton Alliance Church
2693 Grand Chute Blvd
Appleton, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Appleton Alliance Church
2693 Grand Chute Blvd
Appleton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Weyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen G. Weyers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathleen G. Weyers Obituary
Kathleen G. Weyers

Appleton - Kathy Gail Weyers, 65, of Appleton passed away suddenly and peacefully May 20, 2019 with family by her side.

Friends and family are welcome to join in celebrating Kathy's life with a visitation held at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home FREEDOM LOCATION, N3972 Columbia Ave., Freedom, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Appleton Alliance Church, 2693 Grand Chute Blvd, Appleton, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

A complete obituary will be in Sunday's edition.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent