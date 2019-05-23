|
|
Kathleen G. Weyers
Appleton - Kathy Gail Weyers, 65, of Appleton passed away suddenly and peacefully May 20, 2019 with family by her side.
Friends and family are welcome to join in celebrating Kathy's life with a visitation held at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home FREEDOM LOCATION, N3972 Columbia Ave., Freedom, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Appleton Alliance Church, 2693 Grand Chute Blvd, Appleton, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
A complete obituary will be in Sunday's edition.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 23, 2019