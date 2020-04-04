|
Kathleen Heim
De Pere - Kathleen "Kathy" Mary Heim, 74, De Pere, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was born on October 7, 1945, in Marinette, WI to Martin and Elizabeth (Kaus) Pesmark.
Kathy graduated from Marinette Catholic Central High School, Class of 1963. She first met Milton "Mick" Heim at a basketball game at Premontre High School. After unanswered letters and Mick entering the Navy, Kathy didn't hear from him. Upon his discharge, he decided to show up on her porch to ask her on a date; her response, "I have a date today, you will have to come back next weekend." On September 2, 1967, Kathy and Mick were married at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Peshtigo. Mick preceded her in death in 1995. Mick's family all played sheepshead and Kathy didn't - they told her "if you can't play, you gotta pay." She then learned how to play sheepshead from her coworkers during lunch.
Kathy loved time with her grandchildren and liked to travel. The 2015 ultimate Disney trip forever held a special place in her heart. She enjoyed going to lunch with her high school classmates and lunches with her friend, Jeanne Ver Haagh were always special. Kathy also liked doing crossword puzzles, Sudoku, Scrabble and Jeopardy to keep her mind sharp.
Survivors include her daughters, Michelle (Dennis) Laundrie and Heidi (Randy) Hendricks; grandchildren, Collin, Mason, Emma, Zak and Max; brother, Richard (Margaret) Pesmark; sisters-in-law, Carol Zellner, Donna Heim, Mary Ann Zellner, Diane (Richard) Lardinois; brother-in-law, Tom (Lorraine) Heim; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Mick; a son, Andy Heim; as well as an infant son; her parents, Martin and Elizabeth Pesmark; parents-in-law, Andrew and Martha Heim; brothers-in-law, Clifford Zellner, Larry Heim and Keith Zellner; and nephew, David Lardinois.
A private service will be held. A gathering of family and friends for a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com. Cards of Sympathy may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of Kathy Heim's Family, and they will be forwarded on.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020