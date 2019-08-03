|
Kathleen "Jean" Hooyman
Freedom - Kathleen "Jean" Hooyman passed away at Country Villa in Freedom where she resided on Friday, August 2, 2019. She was born in Princeton, WI on October, 27, 1924, to Orlo and Kathryn Maulick.
In 8th grade, the family moved to Freedom, WI where her Dad operated the Freedom State Bank. She attended Freedom High School , where she not only met the love of her life, Les Hooyman, but went on to be the valedictorian of the class of 1942. Her soon to be husband Les, chose her for Prom queen as well. The couple married on June 3, 1946. After high school, she worked with her father at Freedom State Bank and then took a job at Home Savings in Appleton. Together Les and Jean owned and operated Hooyman's TV Appliance in Freedom for many years.
Jean was known for her weed free flower gardens, homemade spicy chili & mayonnaise, her sense of humor especially in her hillbilly skits, silk flower arrangements, her love of any kind of sporting events and her meticulous technique in coloring her many pages of birds and wildlife. She enjoyed playing card games, going out for dinner and spending time with family especially at the cottage at Lake Noquebay.
This feisty lady celebrated her 94th birthday on October 27, 2018.
She is survived by daughter Kathy Hayes & husband Ron (Oconto) ; son Gary Hooyman & wife Sherry(Shiocton); Brother Mike Maulick & wife Mary Therese (Freedom) brother Bob Maulick & wife Diana (Green Bay); Son in-law, Joe Vandenberg (Kaukauna), Grandchildren: Lori Zavada(Dave Muchka), Sara Perrizo(Dan Noah), Ronnie Hayes, Trisha Reader(Chad), Tami Hooyman (Jon Fietsch) & Scott Hooyman ; 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Les Hooyman; parents, Orlo & Kathryn Maulick and daughter Debbie Vandenberg.
The family would like to thank the staff at Country Villa in Freedom, especially Ken (who knew how to make her old fashioneds,) Tina, JoJo, Sandra and Unity Hospice.
Jean's favorite sayings were : "It doesn't pay to know too much." "Joy to the World" and "The two most important days in your life are the day you are born, and the day you find out why."
Visitation will be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, W2037 County Rd S in Freedom, Wisconsin from 9:30AM to 12:00PM on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00PM at St. Nicholas Catholic Church with Fr. Walter Stumpf officiating. Burial will be in Appleton Highland Memorial Park. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019