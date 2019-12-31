|
Kathleen Johnson
Nekoosa - Kathleen Ann Johnson, age 63, of Nekoosa, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 28, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer.
Services will be at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, 469 Airport Avenue, Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Stephen Steinmetz will officiate. Visitation for relatives and friends will be at the Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, 2201 Chestnut Street, Wisconsin Rapids from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday, January 3rd and at the church from 11:00 A.M. until the time of services on Saturday, January 4th. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Kathleen was born to Clementine Ann (Burghardt) and James Louis Tierney on March 28, 1956. The youngest of four children, the Tierney's resided in Appleton, WI. Kathy was a spirited young girl lovingly nicknamed "chatty Kathy." As she grew into an adult she found a passion for flowers which started her long and decorated career in the floral industry as a highly respected designer and educator. Her creations inspired many and helped cultivate the floral arts especially in the upper Midwest.
Kathleen wed Michael Paulus in 1977 in Appleton, WI and had a son Samuel Paulus. Kathleen was widowed at the age of 24 in 1981. She met her husband of over 37 years Randal Johnson in Superior, WI and were wed in 1982. They went on to have three girls Karen, Audrey, and Ruth. They resided in Nekoosa, WI for 30 years.
Kathleen was diagnosed with Leiomyosarcoma in March 2016 and fought tirelessly until the Lord called her home on December 28, 2019.
Kathleen is survived by her loving husband Randal Johnson; son, Samuel Paulus (Miranda Keuntjes) of Larsen, WI; daughters: Karen Larson (Nathan) of Ellendale, MN, Audrey Johnson (Adam McCann) of Eyota, MN, Amanda Greeno (Ryan) of Pardeeville, WI, and Ruth Johnson of Spring Park, MN; grandchildren: Nathaniel and Anthony Keuntjes, Kaitlin Paulus, Sophie and Rorie Woodfill, Evan and Kinsley Larson; sister, Patricia Tierney-Hull of Appleton, WI; brothers: Clifford Tierney (Tina) of Kimberly, WI and Kelly Tierney of Nekoosa, WI; and mother-in-law, Gloria Nelson Johnson of Lake Nebagamon, WI. She is further survived by many other family members and friends.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents James and Clementine (Ann) Tierney; first husband, Michael Paulus; father and mother-in-law: James and Bertha Paulus; and father-in-law Francis Johnson.
Special thanks to her church family at Faith Baptist in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Aspirus at Home Hospice, Mayo Clinic Rochester, MN, and UW Carbone Cancer Center in Madison, WI.
In memory of Kathleen, support your local florist. You can also make a donation in Kathleen's name to the Central Wisconsin Cultural Center www.culturalcenterarts.com or Leiomyosarcoma Support & Direct Research Foundation www.LMSdr.org.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020