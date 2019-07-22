|
|
Kathleen "Kathy" Linda Koerner
Appleton - Kathleen L. Koerner, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, on Monday, July 29, 2019, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2331 E. Lourdes Dr., Appleton, with Fr. John Katamba officiating. Inurnment will be in Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. Visitation will be on Monday at the Church from 9:30 am until the time of the Mass. Memorial contributions are appreciated to the .
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 22 to July 28, 2019