Kathleen "Kate" Linsmeyer
Black Creek - Kathleen "Kate" May Linsmeyer, 67, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was born January 6, 1953, to the late Sylvin and Leila (Miller) Plutz. Kate was a 1971 graduate of Seymour High School, and she continued her education at NWTC, where she studied taxidermy. She met the love of her life, Gerald Linsmeyer, in fall of 1970, while he was on leave from the armed forces. The couple wrote letters the whole time Gerald was in the service. They were united in marriage on May 5, 1973, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Black Creek, the church of which Kate was a lifelong member.
Kate and Gerald raised four children while owning and operating her family's farm in Black Creek, and Kate also worked as a taxidermist during that time. She later worked in the wardrobe department in the Oneida Casino as a seamstress, where she specialized in digitized embroidery.
Kate was an incredibly gifted artist. Many people in the community have been recipients of her beautiful paintings. Kate's greatest passion in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She had the biggest heart and loved everybody unconditionally. She also loved mowing lawn with her zero-turn mower, as well as fishing, hunting, and bowling. Kate put a lot of miles on her 4-wheeler, and she liked her freedom while riding. She also spent a lot of time at "the 40," which was her favorite place.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Gerald, Black Creek; four children: Nicki Fassbender, Jeremy (Jeannine) Linsmeyer, David (Stephanie) Linsmeyer, and Jodi (Bob) Boucher; nine granchildren: Isabella and Kaleb Fassbender, Jack Drephal, Benjamin and Kylie Linsmeyer, Carsen and Dawson Linsmeyer, and Mikayla and Autumn Boucher; siblings: Ellen (Ray) Ehlinger, Becky (Al) Krueger, Phyllis (Jerome) Van Handel, Pat (Leroy) Strong, and Peter Plutz; two sisters-in-law: Julie Plutz, and Nancy (Steve) Burmeister; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and her in-laws, Joseph (Theresa) Linsmeyer, Kate was preceded in death by one brother, John Plutz.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Visitation continues at 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. St. Mary's Catholic Church, 301 E. Burdick Street, Black Creek, on Thursday, September 24, 2020, Fr. David Greskowiak officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
The family extends a special thanks to the medical staff of St. Mary's Hospital.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com