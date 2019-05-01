|
Sister Kathleen Loughrin
Madison - Sister Kathleen Loughrin, OP, 76, died on Monday, April 29, 2019. She graduated in 1961 from New London High School, New London, WI. She made her profession in the Order of St. Dominic in 1961 at the Sinsinawa Mound, Sinsinawa, WI. We mourn her passing, and now we celebrate and give thanks for her life and legacy of giving that had such a profound impact on all. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Edgewood College in Madison, WI. She was a teacher/principal at St. James School in Madison for over 25 years, and also served at Blessed Sacrament in Madison, WI, St. John Vianney in Janesville, WI and Sacred Heart in Reedsburg, WI. She had a deep passion for the power of education and was a role model to students, staff and everyone she knew. Those memories will be cherished by the many people she touched along her journey. Sister Kathleen was honored with the Leadership Award from Catholic Charities. Her hard work and positive attitude were always noticed by her co-workers, friends and family. She treasured these relationships that were formed over the many years.
She is survived by her sisters Marge Loughrin (Michael Cary), Grand Rapids, MI and Sue Malouf, New London, WI, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Genevieve Loughrin, her sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Tom Hoffmann, Helen and Ron Hamrick, Jane Loughrin, Butch Malouf, nephew Brian Malouf and great nephew Trevor Malouf. She will live forever in our hearts through her unbreakable bond with her siblings, friends, families and the Sinsinawa Dominican Community.
Services will be held at the Sinsinawa Mound, Sinsinawa, WI on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be Sunday, May 5th, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. With sincere appreciation, we wish to thank everyone for your prayers, and a special Thank You to the Doctors, nursing staff at the Mound and Hospice Services. God's Blessing to you all.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Sister Kathleen Loughrin Scholarship Endowment Fund at St. James School, 1204 St. James Court, Madison, WI 53715
"She lived~~ and brought unto this earth~~a bit of beauty, love and faith. And now, her life will be reflected in our hearts."
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 1, 2019