|
|
Kathleen M. McCarty
New London - Kathleen Mary McCarty, age 74 of New London, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at ThedaCare Appleton after a courageous battle with cancer. Kathy was born on April 5, 1945 in New London, to the late Allen and Elizabeth (Bertran) Herter. She was formerly employed at Bear Creek Sauerkraut Factory and for the past 11 years worked at Kwik Trip in New London.
Kathy is survived by her 3 children, Chris McCarty, Washington, Barbara (Bruce) Fielding, New London and Rick (Christina) McCarty, Germany; 7 grandchildren, Tony (Kayla) Wedelstadt, Seth Fielding, Liam McCarty, Lilli McCarty, Alexis McCarty, Josie McCarty and Madison McCarty; 2 great-grandchildren, Kinley and Madelyn; sister, Theresa Witthuhn, Oshkosh and brother-in-law, Ron Jaeger, New London.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; 4 sisters and 3 brothers.
A memorial service for Kathy will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London with Rev. Greg Watling officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 9, 2019