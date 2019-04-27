|
|
Kathleen Manske
New London - Kathleen K. Manske passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on December 21, 1938 in the Town of Royalton, Waupaca County, daughter of the late Lawrence and Lorraine (Hidde) Thern. She attended Maple Leaf grade school thru third grade and then was confirmed and graduated from Emanuel Lutheran grade school in 1952. She graduated from Washington High School in 1956. Kathy attended Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London for more than 70 years.
She was employed by Hardees of New London for 12 years and by RR Donnelly, Greenville for 12 years; retiring in 2011.
Kathy is survived by three children, Gary (Betty) Manske, Appleton, Julie (Myron) Schuelke, Fremont and Lynn (Doug) Masters, Menasha. Eleven grandchildren: Lisa, Carl, Cody, Alex, Anne Manske, Troy (Fiancé Carrie), Philip (Ashley), Darren Schuelke Rebecca (Jeremy) Brehm, Jared and Ethan Masters; step-grandchildren, Jesse and Elizabeth Masters; and also two great-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother Ralph Thern, New London and a sister Marlene Wegner, Appleton, numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Joann and brother in-law Harold Dreier, a brother Ken and sister in-law Peg Thern, sister-in-law, Dorothy Thern, brother in-law Don Wegner and former husband Russell.
Funeral services for Kathleen will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church, New London with Rev. William Heiges officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Mosquito Hill Cemetery, Town of Liberty.
The family would like to thank ThedaCare Hospice, Trinity Terrace and Doctors Badine and Conkright for all the care and concern they have shown to Kathy.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Emanuel Lutheran Church, New London, https://abundant.co/emanuelnl/give
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 27, 2019