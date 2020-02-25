|
|
Kathleen "Kay" Mielke
New London - Kathleen Jane Mielke, age 89 passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was born in the Township of Royalton in Waupaca Country, WI to Clifford and Irene (Duffey) Roman on March 5, 1930. She resided on her parent's farm near Bear Lake, attending and graduating from Little Wolf High School in Manawa.
Kathleen moved to New London and was employed at Edison Wood Products in the payroll office area. Following that she was employed at the Hotel Dieu of St. Joseph (New London Community Hospital) which is presently known as ThedaCare Medical Center of New London. Kathleen remained employed there for forty-eight years. She worked there in several positions and for a major portion of her employment was the Director of the Health Information Department, retiring in the year 2000. During her working years, she completed a degree in Health Information Management and also attended UW Oshkosh acquiring a degree in Sociology with Social Welfare emphasis.
In 1955, Kathleen married William Mielke and they have resided in New London since that time. They were married for over 56 years. William owned and operated an auto body repair shop "Mielke Auto" in New London for many years.
Kathleen is survived by three of her five children: Cheryl T. (William) Schmidt, David (Stacey) Mielke, and Mary (Manuel) Salerno; daughters-in-law, Marlene Mielke and Dawn Mielke; a brother Clifford "Ed" (Joan) Roman and a sister-in-law Marlene Mielke. Grandchildren: Meghan Mielke, Marissa Mielke, Lucas (Jillian) Salerno, Timothy Salerno, Kathleen Salerno, Caitlin Schmidt, Taylor Mielke, and Dylan Mielke. She is further survived by step-grandchild Ben Weisner and step-great-grandchildren Makayla and Sophia Weisner; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Kathleen is a member of Most Precious Blood Catholic parish and remained very active in the music program in the parish for many years, also filling in when needed in nearby parishes. She was a Parish Council member for over 30 years, and active in Parish activities. As her children became involved in activities she became a Cub Scout leader and a Girl Scout leader. She enjoyed sports and was a "scorekeeper" for many years when her husband Bill coached the "Wolves" in Little League. They held season tickets for the Green Bay Packer for over fifty years and attended many games, even the "Ice-Bowl" and Super Bowl II. Kathleen and Bill were lovers, and followers, of Big Band music.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her son Mark in December of 2011, husband William in May 2012, and son Jay in May of 2013; parents and a sister Alice Roman, first husband Dwight Stevens, brothers-in-law: Jack Mielke, Frank Mielke, Elmer Thews, Harvey Thews, and Harvey Deiner, and four sisters-in-law: Shirley Mielke, Myrtle Thews, Elvira Thews, and Adeline Deiner.
Funeral Mass for Kathleen will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020