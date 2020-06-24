Kathleen "Kathy" Splichal



Appleton - Kathleen "Kathy" Splichal, age 70, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Daughter of the late Hank and Kay Splichal, was born December 12, 1949. Sister to brothers Gary (Christine) and Larry (Toni); nephew Jason (Heather) his sons Tristan and River as well as niece, Kelly. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles.



She was a 1968 graduate of Appleton East High School and Outagamie Teachers College. She taught at St. Bernadette's, then became a Sister of St. Joseph 3rd Order of St. Francis in Stevens Point, at which she took her temporary vows. She taught in many area cities as well as in Appalachia. She worked at CBRF's and loved participating in the Perpetual Eucharist Chapel of the Divine Mercy at St. Pius Parish.



She loved viewing nature, singing and her kittens. Later in life, facing many health problems, she always took comfort, saying that "God has my back."



Special thanks to her thoughtful friends, Community Care and St. Paul's Elder Services.



A private service for Kathy will be held at Sacred Heart and she will be laid to rest with her family at St. Joseph Cemetery in Appleton.













