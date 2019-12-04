|
Kathleen "Kay" Zoern
Little Chute - Kathleen "Kay" Zoern, age 77, of Little Chute, passed away unexpectedly on December 2, 2019, with her loving family at her side. She was born on October 10, 1942, daughter of the late Clarence and Merla (Koehn) Lamers. She married Gerald Zoern on April 23, 1966, and he preceded her in death in 2004.
Kay was an avid reader and a very giving person; she volunteered at the St. Paul Home for many years. She was always known for her talents as a wonderful baker and her excellent Christmas candy. Kay adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with them.
Kay is survived by her children: Penny (Brian) Stark, Phil (Terri) Zoern, Roy (Michael) Zoern and Susie Lassa; grandchildren: Stephanie, Connor and Presley Stark, Kelly (Lindsey) and Austin Zoern, Reese and Leah Lassa; brothers: Greg (Carole), Paul (Jean), Les (Barb) and Glen (Renee) Lamers; in-laws: Pat Evers, Mary Sabel and Margaret Zoern; a very special friend, Ed Neic; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Zoern; parents, Clarence and Merla Lamers; son-in-law, Chris Lassa; sister, Peggy (Jim) Clark; father and mother-in-law, Irvin and Elizabeth Zoern; brothers and sisters-in-law: Jim, Irvin (Maryann), Johnny Joe, Don (Carol) and Ken Zoern and Ted Evers.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home FREEDOM LOCATION, N3972 Columbia Ave., Freedom. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery, Little Chute. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019