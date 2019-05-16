Kathryn J. Votava



Neenah - Kathryn J. Votava "Katy", age 85, of Neenah, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, with her family by her side. Katy was born February 9, 1934 in Wausau to Leonard and Pearl (Ramaker) Pheifer. At the age of three they moved to Neenah. Katy attended Neenah Schools and graduated from Neenah High School in 1952. Shortly after, she was employed by Marathon Corporation (American National Can) in the Research and Development Department. It is there that she met her husband Jim. They had 62 years of happy marriage in Neenah and Darien, CT. Her greatest joy in life was her loving successful husband and accomplished children. She is survived by her husband Jim; her children, Scott (Connie) Votava and Amy (David Hemphill) Votava; her grandchildren, Colby (Amber) Votava, Seth, Parker, Evi, and Carter Votava, Olivia and Isaiah Hemphill, Patrick James Myatt and Mary Kathryn Kelley and a great-granddaughter, Cassie Votava. She is also survived by her sisters, Phyllis Bogart of Los Angeles and Marcia Westwater of Phoenix; her brothers, Robert (LaVerne) and Alan (Patricia) Pheifer of Neenah. Katy was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Ann Kathryn and her son-in-law, Tim Kelley, a sister, Joyce (Thomas) Fischer, a nephew Aaron Pheifer, and a brother-in-law, Frank Votava.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 610 Division St., Neenah with Fr. Dennis Bergsbaken officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Neenah. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com











Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 16 to May 17, 2019