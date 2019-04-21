|
Kathryn "Kate" Mary Jack
Neenah - Kathryn "Kate" Mary Jack, age 78, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born April 13, 1941 in La Crosse, Wisconsin daughter of Patrice and Donald Rand.
Kate attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary and Aquinas High School before graduating from Viterbo University in 1963 with a degree in English. She met her true love Daniel Jack Sr. in January 1961. They were married on June 15, 1963 in La Crosse, WI.
She dedicated her life to working in elementary school libraries in Michigan, Wisconsin and Colorado. She enjoyed volunteering, scrap booking, card making and singing in the church choir.
Kathryn is survived by her husband Dan; 3 sons: Terry (Ellen) Jack, Christopher (Kristy) Jack, and Daniel (Brian) Jack Jr.; 5 grandchildren: Nathan, Griffin, Peyton, Christian, and Hannah Jack; 3 sisters: Jude Rand, Peggy (Tom) Edgerton, Patty (BJ Azarvand) Rand; and 3 brothers: Michael (Ann) Rand, Daniel (Nancy) Rand, David (Young Leh) Rand, 13 nieces and nephews and beloved dog Elliotte. Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Patsy Ann Rand.
Special thanks to caring neighbors Scott, Mona, Hannah, and Alex Sherwood.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 10:00 am at St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church, 620 Division St., Neenah. At 11:00 am a mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church with a luncheon immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be used to establish the Kathryn Jack Memorial Fund at the Community Foundation - Fox Valley.
