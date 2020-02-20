|
Kathryn (Kathy) Thomas
Green Valley - Kathryn (Kathy) Thomas passed away February 19, 2020 in Green Valley, AZ. Kathy was born March 6, 1948 in Seymour, WI to the late Earl and Betty Gosse.
Survivors include her husband Larry Hahn, daughter Kelly (John) and son Mike (Nicolle), grandchildren Morgan, Jared, Erik, Kyle and Peter, brother John (Audrey) Gosse, sister-in-law Linda Roskom, a niece and nephews, and many friends. Kathy was preceded in death by her husband Darel, brother Robert Gosse and brother-in-law Ronald Roskom.
Kathy was a teacher in Waukesha before moving to Pelican Lake, where she was a long-time math teacher at Elcho High School until her retirement. Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling with Larry, and playing mahjong and line dancing with her friends.
A celebration of Kathy's life will be held in the spring and will be announced at a later date. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in Kathy's name to the Elcho Area Community Food Pantry or the Elcho School Scholarship Fund.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020