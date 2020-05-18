Services
Kathy Bauers Obituary
Kathy Bauers

Kathy Bauers, age 56 of Fremont, WI passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 after a long battle with cancer at ThedaCare in Waupaca. Kathy was born on November 18, 1963 daughter of the late Donald and Jeanette Fascio. She married Ronald Bauers on November 4, 2011 in Weyauwega. She enjoyed traveling, collecting and reading books. Kathy was a very caring and loving person.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Ron of Fremont, four sons, five brothers, one sister and her grandchildren, Mikayla, Miles, Parker and Joshua Rhode. Per Kathy's wishes, no services will be held at this time. Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 18 to May 19, 2020
