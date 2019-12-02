|
|
Kathy L. Duenez
Clintonville - Kathy L. Duenez, 56, Clintonville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday November 30, 2019. She was born February 8, 1963 to the late Leonard and Minnie (Skenandore) Fields.
Kathy enjoyed going to the casino, but it was the time she spent with her family that meant the most to her.
She is survived by her husband; Domingo Duenez, her children; Dave (Cara) Fields, Weyauwega, Christine (Fernando) Santiago, Bear Creek, as well as twelve grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Kathy's siblings also survive her; George (Barb) Webster, Mavis (Isael) Garcia-Mendez, Beverly (Edward) Skenandore, Roxanne (Robert) Parker, Lawrence Fields, Bernice (Armando) Sifuentes, and Dawn Wolk. Many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends further survive her.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her sister Arlise Fields, and brothers; Leonard Fields, and Elwood Webster.
Friends may call from 4:00PM - 8:00PM Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere The Oneida Hymn Singers will sing at 6:30PM followed by service at 7:00PM with Jeremiah Cottrell-Duebner officiating. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019