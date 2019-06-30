|
Kathy L. Skibba
Appleton - Kathy Skibba, age 52 of Appleton, passed away unexpectedly during a courageous battle with cancer. Kathy was born in Appleton on April 10, 1967, daughter of William and Mary (Griesbach) Schoenberger. On September 10, 1994, Kathy married Gary Skibba at St. Pius Church in Appleton.
She is survived by her husband: Gary Skibba; her loving daughter: Hannah-Rose Skibba; three dear sisters: Missy Van Dyke, Ann (Daniel) Phillips, and Karen (Steven) Sokol; her mother Mary Schoenberger; and her niece and nephew: Zoe and Nathaniel Phillips. She is also survived by Gary's family, which includes his siblings: Christine Arganda, Cindy Snider, Cathy (Rich) Leonard, Mary Lindberg, Greg (Torrie) Skibba, and Don (Darcy) Skibba; his nieces and nephews: Kelly, Amanda, Cheryl, Jenny, Cody, Andy, and Cory. Kathy is also survived by many great and step nieces and nephews and their families, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father William Schoenberger and her in-laws: Gregory and Priscilla Skibba.
Kathy and Gary started their journey together 32 years ago. They have stayed best friends through thick and thin. Together they built a home and settled in Appleton. Kathy's deepest desire was to be a mother. Hannah-Rose was her pride and joy and the day she picked her up from Guatemala her heart and family were complete. Kathy's love was powerful, keeping family close and turning friends into family. Everyone who came into contact with Kathy knew she was loving, funny, accepting, and a good listener.
The funeral liturgy for Kathy will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, located at 500 W. Marquette Street in Appleton, with Fr. Adam Bradley officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Tuesday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. For more information or to share a memory of Kathy, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Today saying goodbye to you, you take a piece of us with you. We will always hold you in our hearts and stay strong knowing you are watching over us. The strength you showed as you fought the battle to stay with us will inspire us always.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 30, 2019