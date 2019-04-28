|
Kathy M. Jackson
Appleton - Kathy M. Jackson, age 63 passed away peacefully at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton after a courageous 3 year battle with cancer.
Kathy was born October 20, 1955 at St. Elizabeth's hospital to Joyce & Fred Kelley, she was the oldest of 6 children. She graduated from Appleton West High in 1974. She continued her education at Mercy School of Nursing at UW Oshkosh. Kathy enjoyed a long career as a LPN at Appleton Medical Center, until finishing her career with Central Scheduling where she enjoyed her time with an exceptional group of gals until her retirement.
Kathy married the love of her life Jerry Jackson, on October 8, 1977, and enjoyed 43 years of marriage together. They were able celebrate their 40th anniversary with a renewal of their vows surrounded by their closest family and friends.
Kathy loved spending time with her husband at Green Lake Campground, where she would frequently play cards, go for walks, enjoy campfires, loved relaxing with a good book, and attending the Princeton Flea Market accompanied by her many friends and family. Kathy was proud grandma, and enjoyed baking and crafting with her grandkids. She loved snuggling up with her favorite dog Tucker "Tuck Tuck," and cat "Fritz." In Kathy's spare time she loved to craft, especially cross stitch, bead work, and crochet. She would enjoy tending to her flower beds each spring, at both her home and camper. She was the rock who kept her family together with her love and support. We will truly miss her love, smile, and sense of humor.
Kathy is survived by her husband: Jerry, and three children; Kelly (Lizz) Jackson; Nicole (Scot) Worden; and Scott (Loren) Jackson; grandchildren Reece Gelhaar, Jade Worden, Evelyn & Cameron Jackson. Further survived by her mother Joyce Kelley; siblings Dennis Kelley, Terry (Kurt) Nowak, Liddy (Roger) Cook, Mike Kelley, and Tim (Jen) Kelley; father in law Earl Jackson; brother's in law Joe (Leslie) Jackson, Dan (Lisa) Jackson, and sister-in-law Joan Jackson. Preceded in death by her grandma Arby Seggelink, father Fred Kelley, mother-in-law Lois Jackson, brother-in-law Bill Jackson, and daughter-in-law Amanda Jackson.
A funeral service in celebration of Kathy's life will be held at Valley Funeral Home on Wednesday May 1, 2019 Visitation will be held from 4-6:45pm, with service to follow at 7pm.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to doctors and nursing staff at ThedaCare Hospital-Appleton, Froedtert Cancer Care Center, and Kathy's House-Milwaukee.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 28, 2019