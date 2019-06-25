|
Kathy M. Minks
Waupaca - Kathy M. Minks, age 57, of Waupaca, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a 10-month battle with cancer on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Waupaca, WI. She was born November 21, 1961 in Merrill, WI; daughter of Clifford and Beth (Towne) Johnson. On December 26, 2000, Kathy married Dale W. Minks in Appleton, WI.
Kathy was an avid dart shooter, participating in leagues and tournaments across Wisconsin and the Midwest. She enjoyed spending summer weekends at the cabin fishing and riding ATVs. Kathy was constantly finding new craft projects that took up space in her house. She played more video games than most teenagers and was addicted to Syfy movies. Kathy loved anything chocolate and making sure the grandkids were spoiled more than necessary. She will be dearly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Dale Minks of Waupaca, WI; four children, Toni (Steven) Kattestad of Kimberly, WI, Christine (Marc) Helbach of Waupaca, WI, Ryan Johnson of Rawlins, WY, and Trisha (Ethan) Kanaman of Waupaca, WI; grandchildren, Austin Kattestad of Fond du Lac, WI, Joshua Kattestad of Fond du Lac, WI, and Sophia Kattestad of Kimberly, WI; Cole Helbach, Hayden Nelson, Blake Helbach, and Violet Helbach all of Waupaca, WI; Chance Johnson of Rawlins, WY; and Graclyn and Gage Kanaman of Waupaca, WI; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Lucas Kattestad of Fond du Lac, WI; and siblings, Gary Hoefferle of Waupaca, WI, Robert (Valerie) Deen of Harrison, AR, Mary (Roger) Galla of Walnut Ridge, AR, Kenneth Matthews of Donaldson, AR, and Nick Matthews of Donaldson, AR. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Beth Johnson; her father, Clifford Johnson; parents-in-law, Bill and Jean Minks; a brother, Leighton Johnson; and a sister, Star-Lynn Sabel.
A Funeral Service will be on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 4:00 PM at the Parfreyville United Methodist Church in Waupaca, WI. Reverend Eric Taylor will officiate. A visitation will be held on Thursday afternoon from 1:00 - 4:00 PM at the church. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.
A special thank you to the team at ThedaCare At Home Hospice, those who visited her at home and at the hospital, for their help and support to our family over the past months. The special care Kathy received will never be forgotten.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 25, 2019