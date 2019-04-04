|
Kathy Strebe
Menasha - Kathy L Strebe, age 59 passed away in the comfort of her own home unexpectedly on April 1st 2019. She was born on November 4th 1959. Beloved wife and friend to Scott, mother of Luke (Nicole) Strebe, grandmother to Ava and Lillian Strebe, sister to Steve and Randy Cotnoir.
Kathy was preceded in death by mother Janet and father Richard Cotnoir along with her brother Mike Cotnoir.
The memorial gathering for Kathy will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME, LAEMMRICH CHAPEL, 312 Milwaukee St., Menasha. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. The Lord is my Shepherd. Psalm 23
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 4, 2019