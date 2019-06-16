Kathy V. Conrad



Kaukauna - Kathy V. Conrad, Kaukauna, age 75, died unexpectedly on Friday, June 7, 2019. She was born in Appleton on August 21, 1943 to the late Ernest and Eunice (Hartjes) Hammen. Kathy married William Conrad at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church on September 7, 1963. After high school, she worked at the Institute of Paper Chemistry. Once her family was raised, she worked at Reynebeau Clothing prior to joining the Freedom School District as the secretary to the Superintendent. She retired from Freedom in 2007 after 20 years of service.



She loved spending time on the water and cherished time spent with family and friends at the cottage on Arbutus Lake. Kathy enjoyed her morning coffee every Tuesday with the Coffee Clutch Crew at Pat's house and going to casinos. She was a proud grandma and always looked forward to attending their school and sports activities. Most of all, she loved spending time with her husband of 55 years, Bill.



Kathy is survived by her husband, William; children: Cyndi (Mario) Escudero, Greenville; David Conrad, Scottsdale, AZ; and Kelly (Mike) Janssen, Little Chute; grandchildren: Amber, Vincent, Christina, Michael and Adam Escudero, Rayah, Ryan and Carly Janssen; great grandchildren: Evangeline and Abigail; brothers: Tom (Claudette), Jerry (Kathy), and Ron (Lynn) Hammen; sisters: Ann (Jim) Vander Sanden, Ellen (Mike) Hooyman and Mary (Dan) Romenesko; and sisters and brothers-in-law: Lynn Hammen Schroeder, Lavonne (Don) Mueller and Marilyn (Jerry) Micholic. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her brothers: Doug, Michael and Joseph; and nephew, Robbie.



Visitation will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main Street Little Chute) from 4 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.











Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 16, 2019