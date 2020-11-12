Kay BartmannKay Bartmann (nee Dreger), age 93, of Appleton, passed away early Thursday morning, November 12, 2020. Kay was born on September 17, 1927 to Mabel and Harry Dreger.Kay attended Kaukauna High School. Kay was joined in marriage to William Bartmann on September 15, 1951. Kay and Bill had daughters Janet Bartmann, Lisa Bartmann, and Marcia (Gary) Helton; grandchildren Tess Bartmann, Roy Immel (special friend Melissa), and Katherine (Isaiah) Wells; great grandchildren Alana, Teydon, Claire, Hugo, and Theodora. Kay is further survived by brother-in-law Cliff VanDerSteen, cousins, nieces and nephews, and close friend Bill McLaughlin.Kay is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill, daughter Janet, and sister Diane VanDerSteen.Private funeral services will be held.In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army in Kay's memory are appreciated.The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Brewster Village and Compassus Hospice for their wonderful care.Today shalt thou be with me in paradise, Luke 23:43