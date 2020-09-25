Kay Rogers
Kaukauna - Kay Josephine Rogers, 83, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2020. Kay was born on November 25, 1936 to Frederick and Alice (Esler) Ludke in Kaukauna. She was an avid reader and loved trips to the local libraries. It wasn't unusual to find Kay in her favorite recliner having numerous books started at once. Her favorite subjects ranged from murder mysteries, autobiography's and anything written by comedians. After raising her ten children, she began working for the healthcare industry at Riverview Health Center and later at St. Paul Home. Kay will also be missed by her faithful cat Buddy whom she loved dearly.
Kay is survived by her children; Michael, Steven, Patrick (Mona), Laurie, Amy (Doug) Frederickson, Kevin, Scott, Corey, Heather and Holly, 12 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren, and she is further survived by her sister Kris (Tom) Knorr, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Kay was preceded in death by her parents , and her brother Richard "Ricky" Ludke.
In keeping with Kay's wishes and the current heath pandemic the family is planning a small private gathering to celebrate her life. The family would like to thank the staff at Kindred Hearts for taking care of Mom in these last couple years, and also a thank you to the staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital for their wonderful care. Online condolences may be expressed at www.verkuilenfh.com
.