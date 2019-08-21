Services
Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
400 West Wisconsin Avenue
Kaukauna, WI 54130
920-766-6200
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
400 West Wisconsin Avenue
Kaukauna, WI 54130
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
400 West Wisconsin Avenue
Kaukauna, WI 54130
Keith A. Pitt


1951 - 2019
Keith A. Pitt Obituary
Keith A. Pitt

Kaukauna - Keith "Pitty" Pitt, age 67 of Kaukauna, passed away early on Sunday morning, August 18, 2019. Keith was born in Appleton on September 12, 1951, son of the late Lester and Lila (Pleshek) Pitt. On October 27, 1978, he married Cindy Fochs, and together the couple was blessed with two loving children. For many years, Keith worked as a machine tender at Appleton Coated Papers.

He will be remembered for his love of hunting, fishing, playing cribbage with friends, and spending time up north. More than anything, he cherished time spent with his family, especially his four granddaughters. Keith was blessed with a quick wit and a wonderful sense of humor.

Keith is survived by his wife: Cindy Pitt of Kaukauna; two children: Kevin (Libby) Pitt of Grand Chute and Amanda (Branden) Zurbuchen of Cedarburg; four special grandchildren: Natalie, Amaya, Isabel, and Brielle; a sister: Sharon (Ron) Mach; three brothers: Jerry (Sharon) Pitt, Tom (Linda) Pitt, and Bob (Nancy) Pitt; and two sisters-in-law: Sandy Pitt and Janet Pitt.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother James Kenneth, and brothers Larry and Ron.

A memorial service for Keith will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Fargo Funeral Home, located at 400 W. Wisconsin Avenue in Kaukauna, with Rev. Ronald Raddatz of Bethany Lutheran Church officiating. Inurnment will take place privately at Union Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.

For more information or to share a memory of Keith, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

We were blessed to have had him in our lives, and he will live on in our hearts and in our memories.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 21, 2019
