Keith Brunkey
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith Brunkey

Appleton, Formerly of Fremont - Keith D. Brunkey, age 62, of Appleton, formerly of Fremont, passed away following a short battle with brain cancer, on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born on September 16, 1957 in Waupaca, WI, the son of Duane (Toby) and Marlene (Mitchell) Brunkey.

Keith graduated from Weyauwega-Fremont High School in 1976, "Class of 76 Rocks!' Following graduation, Keith enlisted in the US Marines where he served from 1976-1980 then served 20 years in the Wisconsin National Guard. He then worked for Badger, and later worked for Thillmany Paper before his health stopped him from working. Keith was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and tubing. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Gamblers. On September 23, 2016, Keith married Patty (Kent) Button in Neenah, and together they enjoyed traveling to Jamaica and Punta Cana several times. Keith's greatest enjoyment came from spending time with Patty, his children and grandchildren.

Keith is survived by his wife, Patty; his daughter, Ashley (Kyle) Norman; Hudson, WI; his son, Drew (Hope) Brunkey, Greenville; two step-sons, Jordan (Special friend, Ashley) Button, New London; Jacob Button; Waupaca; three grandchildren, Mackenzie, Nora and Carlene; his mother, Marlene Michelkamp, Neenah; four sisters, Denise (Josh Gassen) Kasper, Manawa; Susan (Derald "Wheels") Wohlt, Fremont; Jan (Mike) Weitzel, FL; Lynn (Steve) Laabs, NM; a step-sister, Lynn (Pat) Nichols, Menasha; two sister-in-laws, Jeanne (Peter) Lantvit, Fremont and Joan (Barry) Paulson, Fremont. His nieces and nephews-Michael (Melissa) Kasper, Tonya (Brandon) Brehm, Eric Wohlt, Jerry (Amanda) Reek, Spencer (Bianca) Reek, Billy Laabs, Brandon Laabs, Tara Jackson, Jakob Laabs, Ethan Laabs, and Jordan Nichols along with many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Duane (Toby); paternal grandparents Franks (Jesse) Brunkey, maternal grandparents, Leon (Rose) Mitchell, his step-father, Harry Michelkamp and a nephew, Nick Reek.

Private family service with military rites will be held at the Lewin Funeral Home, Fremont. A public visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 10AM -12PM where social distancing will be practiced.

The family would like to thank the staff members at Peabody Manor and ThedaCare Regional Hospital for the care and compassion they provided Keith.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
210 W. Main Street
Fremont, WI 54940
(920) 446-2288
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
June 4, 2020
Sorry for your loss, may God comfort you and your family.
Sherry Sells
Coworker
June 3, 2020
Worked with Keith at Thilmany. I was in engineering & Keith always took the time to help me and walk me thru projects & answer questions. He respected me, as I did him, & we became good friends. We often spoke of deer hunting, the "old days", his time in The Corps & his goofy dog, Bear. Go easy, Brunk...go easy.
Tom Plank
Friend
June 3, 2020
Through the falling rain always remember that our lord has gentle hands My thoughts and prayers to the family !!!
R.I.P. Young man !!!
Jerry Stewart
Friend
June 3, 2020
Keith was a wonderful guy. Grew up with him and his sisters in Fremont. Will always cherish those memories. RIP my friend. Prayers for Patty and the rest of his family.
Tami Ignarski
Friend
June 3, 2020
Keith you were such a good guy from the start we alot of good memories in Fremont with you and your family. R.I.P MY FRIEND
Jodi Kinsman
Friend
June 3, 2020
Never really knew him except through patty he made her happy and she was always saying what a wonderful husband he was. My heart goes out to her and the family. God has a new angel.
Iris Gehrke
Friend
June 3, 2020
Always liked talking to him at the paper mill always was making everyone laugh rest in peace
cody shepard
Coworker
June 3, 2020
Keith was a great friend who I didnt see as often as we should have but when we did we never skipped a beat. We have shared lots of laughs and more than one beer. I am going to miss you buddy rest in peace until we meet again. Class of 76 rocks.
Tom Stuebs
Friend
June 3, 2020
It was such a joy to watch the love and family you and Keith created. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Carmen Kolz
Acquaintance
June 3, 2020
My prayers are with you Patty and the entire family, so sorry for your loss
Sharon Tranter
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved