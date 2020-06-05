Keith BrunkeyAppleton, Formerly of Fremont - Keith D. Brunkey, age 62, of Appleton, formerly of Fremont, passed away following a short battle with brain cancer, on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born on September 16, 1957 in Waupaca, WI, the son of Duane (Toby) and Marlene (Mitchell) Brunkey.Keith graduated from Weyauwega-Fremont High School in 1976, "Class of 76 Rocks!' Following graduation, Keith enlisted in the US Marines where he served from 1976-1980 then served 20 years in the Wisconsin National Guard. He then worked for Badger, and later worked for Thillmany Paper before his health stopped him from working. Keith was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and tubing. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Gamblers. On September 23, 2016, Keith married Patty (Kent) Button in Neenah, and together they enjoyed traveling to Jamaica and Punta Cana several times. Keith's greatest enjoyment came from spending time with Patty, his children and grandchildren.Keith is survived by his wife, Patty; his daughter, Ashley (Kyle) Norman; Hudson, WI; his son, Drew (Hope) Brunkey, Greenville; two step-sons, Jordan (Special friend, Ashley) Button, New London; Jacob Button; Waupaca; three grandchildren, Mackenzie, Nora and Carlene; his mother, Marlene Michelkamp, Neenah; four sisters, Denise (Josh Gassen) Kasper, Manawa; Susan (Derald "Wheels") Wohlt, Fremont; Jan (Mike) Weitzel, FL; Lynn (Steve) Laabs, NM; a step-sister, Lynn (Pat) Nichols, Menasha; two sister-in-laws, Jeanne (Peter) Lantvit, Fremont and Joan (Barry) Paulson, Fremont. His nieces and nephews-Michael (Melissa) Kasper, Tonya (Brandon) Brehm, Eric Wohlt, Jerry (Amanda) Reek, Spencer (Bianca) Reek, Billy Laabs, Brandon Laabs, Tara Jackson, Jakob Laabs, Ethan Laabs, and Jordan Nichols along with many cousins.He was preceded in death by his father, Duane (Toby); paternal grandparents Franks (Jesse) Brunkey, maternal grandparents, Leon (Rose) Mitchell, his step-father, Harry Michelkamp and a nephew, Nick Reek.Private family service with military rites will be held at the Lewin Funeral Home, Fremont. A public visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 10AM -12PM where social distancing will be practiced.The family would like to thank the staff members at Peabody Manor and ThedaCare Regional Hospital for the care and compassion they provided Keith.