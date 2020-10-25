1/1
Keith C. Eaton
1981 - 2020
Keith C. Eaton

Menasha - Keith Eaton, age 39, passed away after complications from a seizure and stroke on October 21, 2020. He was born in Neenah on April 8, 1981 and grew up in Menasha. He graduated from Menasha High School in 1999 and went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin in Stout. Keith worked in St. Louis for HBE construction as a project manager which also took him to Pennsylvania. He eventually settled in Green Bay where he worked for multiple construction companies.

When Keith was 31 years old, he suffered a brain hemorrhage which left him unable to walk, talk, feed himself or even pick his head up. He came home from the hospital to his parents' house in a wheelchair. Keith was determined to regain his independence, and after two years of hard work and rehab, he was able to move out into his own apartment and get a job.

Keith was an avid sports fan and loved cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badger football and especially Badger Hockey, which he was a season ticket holder. He had a heart of gold. He especially loved Trinity Lutheran Church in Menasha and looked forward to greeting his friend, Judy, every Saturday and making sure she got into and out of church. Keith also had three wonderful that god children that adored him and he adored right back.

He is survived by his mother, Polly (Tom) Harrmann along with many other friends and relatives.

A memorial service for Keith will be held at 4:00 PM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church of Menasha (300 Broad St., Menasha) with Rev. Steven Billings and Rev. Keith GeRue officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established for Keith.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at ThedaCare Neenah and Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee for the wonderful care given to Keith.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church of Menasha
NOV
6
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church of Menasha
