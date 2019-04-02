|
|
Keith D. Pieper
New London - Keith Danke Pieper, age 86, of New London, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Washington Center in New London. Keith was born on October 13, 1932 in New London to the late Alfred and Lorena (Danke) Pieper. Keith graduated from Washington High School in 1950. He worked as a carpenter for many years and built many homes in the area. Keith was a skilled craftsman and built many furniture items. In his younger days, he was a well known ski jumper and member of the Wooden Wings Ski Club. Keith loved fishing and living on the river. He was a lifetime member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London.
Keith is survived by his sister, Audrey Conradt, Shiocton; nieces, Laurie (Mike) Behnke, Kay Conradt and Amy (Jim) McGlone; great-nieces and nephews, Annie (Justin), Ted (Kayla), Kristie, Michael, Macy, Tucker, Sawyer and Ryder; great-great-nieces and nephews, Will, Lucy, Ellie and Tommy and his special cousin, Ronald Diley.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Charles Conradt; niece, Kerrie Van Straten and nephew, Greg Conradt.
The funeral service for Keith will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London with Rev. Marcus Schulz officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Floral Hill Cemetery, New London.
A special thank you to the staff and friends at Washington Center for the loving care they gave Keith.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 2, 2019