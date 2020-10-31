1/1
Keith "Mike" McCollum
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith "Mike" McCollum

Town of Clayton - Keith "Mike" McCollum, 72, of Town of Clayton, passed away October 27, 2020.

Mike was born in Appleton WI to Elmer and Vione McCollum on August 19, 1948.

In 1968, when the draft started for Vietnam, dad chose to enlist in the United States ARMY at the age of 18. He gallantly served in the Armys 1st Infantry Division. He was awarded 2 Bronze Stars, one for Valor among other awards.

Mike is survived by his children, Sara, Caryn, Angela, Carlton and Gavin. Grandchildren- Kim, Sam, Sydney, Kate, Charlie, Easton, Tyler, Mia and Emma. Great Grandchildren, Preston and Kinsleigh. His dogs, Digger & Addy.

After serving in Vietnam, Dad worked at Tuttle Press/Artfair and Valley Packaging where he retired.

Dad returned home with the demons of the war but battled back like the true Warrior that he was. Many thanks to his comrades at the Genesis Club. Dad spent countless hours over the years hosting AA meetings at local prisons to the inmates.

He was a man who loved all his kids big and his grandkids even bigger. His life was spent working hard and being a good provider, always humble. A helpful friend, generous neighbor, a jokester, chocolate giver, hospital volunteer and passionate animal advocate for rescues. Dad's love for animals was probably where you found the most gentle part of his soul. He devoted hundreds of hours saving animals with OBAH S&R Team, driving thousands of miles across the country the past seven years. Handing a rescue over to their forever family made his heart so proud.

Our family is beyond grateful to Dr Mielke- you gave us 7 more months with dad, Dr Chapman, Dr Burkett- you were chosen from Heaven for dad, Dr Valla, Dr Weiss, Stacy RN- you were my saving grace, the nurses at AMC & Theda Neenah. Social Workers at the VA- Nicole & Greg. Lydia at Veterans Affairs. Davey- you were dad's bestest, there's not enough words....we love YOU!

Never forget the difference you make in peoples lives. Thank You!

Me: " Dad, why is that rubber and around the radio dial?"

Dad: " To make little girls like you ask questions..."

The will of God will never lead you where the grace of God cannot keep you

God Speed our Hero

We've got it from here Dad

FUNERAL: Wednesday Nov 4 2020. Visitation 4-6pm. Service with military honors to follow

Dad will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Appleton Post-Crescent

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved