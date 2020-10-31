Keith "Mike" McCollum



Town of Clayton - Keith "Mike" McCollum, 72, of Town of Clayton, passed away October 27, 2020.



Mike was born in Appleton WI to Elmer and Vione McCollum on August 19, 1948.



In 1968, when the draft started for Vietnam, dad chose to enlist in the United States ARMY at the age of 18. He gallantly served in the Armys 1st Infantry Division. He was awarded 2 Bronze Stars, one for Valor among other awards.



Mike is survived by his children, Sara, Caryn, Angela, Carlton and Gavin. Grandchildren- Kim, Sam, Sydney, Kate, Charlie, Easton, Tyler, Mia and Emma. Great Grandchildren, Preston and Kinsleigh. His dogs, Digger & Addy.



After serving in Vietnam, Dad worked at Tuttle Press/Artfair and Valley Packaging where he retired.



Dad returned home with the demons of the war but battled back like the true Warrior that he was. Many thanks to his comrades at the Genesis Club. Dad spent countless hours over the years hosting AA meetings at local prisons to the inmates.



He was a man who loved all his kids big and his grandkids even bigger. His life was spent working hard and being a good provider, always humble. A helpful friend, generous neighbor, a jokester, chocolate giver, hospital volunteer and passionate animal advocate for rescues. Dad's love for animals was probably where you found the most gentle part of his soul. He devoted hundreds of hours saving animals with OBAH S&R Team, driving thousands of miles across the country the past seven years. Handing a rescue over to their forever family made his heart so proud.



Our family is beyond grateful to Dr Mielke- you gave us 7 more months with dad, Dr Chapman, Dr Burkett- you were chosen from Heaven for dad, Dr Valla, Dr Weiss, Stacy RN- you were my saving grace, the nurses at AMC & Theda Neenah. Social Workers at the VA- Nicole & Greg. Lydia at Veterans Affairs. Davey- you were dad's bestest, there's not enough words....we love YOU!



Never forget the difference you make in peoples lives. Thank You!



Me: " Dad, why is that rubber and around the radio dial?"



Dad: " To make little girls like you ask questions..."



The will of God will never lead you where the grace of God cannot keep you



God Speed our Hero



We've got it from here Dad



FUNERAL: Wednesday Nov 4 2020. Visitation 4-6pm. Service with military honors to follow



Dad will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store