Services
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Nielson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Nielson


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Nielson Obituary
Keith Nielson, age 72, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was born in Clintonville on April 19, 1947, son of Owen and Elaine (Rohrer) Nielson. Keith was united in marriage to Nancy Scott on May 27, 1967, at the Methodist Church in Clintonville. He worked at Curwood / Bemis for his entire working career of 43 years. Keith received a kidney transplant on December 25, 1996. We will be forever thankful to the family of Jean and Dennis Hauser for choosing to make a lifesaving gift during their time of loss of Jean's son Steven McGinnis. Several years later when a second transplant was needed, Keith received a kidney as a living donation from Kim Nielson on July 22, 2015. We are grateful for the many years of his life made possible by these selfless acts of generosity and kindness. Keith enjoyed golf, bowling, hunting, watching westerns and the Packers.

He is survived by his wife Nancy; sons Kevin (Staci) Nielson and Scott (Kim) Nielson; grandchildren: Amanda Nielson, Matthew Nielson and Nathan Greely; father Owen Nielson; sisters, Judy Huntley and Carole (Ken) Ebert; brother Tim (Jackie) Nielson; brother-in-laws, Chuck (Donna), Randy (Mary) and Kelly Scott; sister-in-laws, Pat Scott, Wendy (Ken) Drath, Julie (Mike) Glatz, Connie (Jeff) Fischer, and Brenda (Rick) VandeCorput. Keith is further survived by numerous nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother Elaine; brother Gary; mother and father-in-law Marion and Byron Scott; sister-in-law Cindy Kleist; and a brother-in-law Lonny Scott.

Funeral service for Keith will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 12 Noon at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London with Rev. Greg Watling officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery, Clintonville at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.

The family would like to thank the first responders and the caregivers from Trinity Terrace who came to assist and also the dialysis team at Fresenius in Waupaca.

logo


logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent