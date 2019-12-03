|
|
Keith Nielson, age 72, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was born in Clintonville on April 19, 1947, son of Owen and Elaine (Rohrer) Nielson. Keith was united in marriage to Nancy Scott on May 27, 1967, at the Methodist Church in Clintonville. He worked at Curwood / Bemis for his entire working career of 43 years. Keith received a kidney transplant on December 25, 1996. We will be forever thankful to the family of Jean and Dennis Hauser for choosing to make a lifesaving gift during their time of loss of Jean's son Steven McGinnis. Several years later when a second transplant was needed, Keith received a kidney as a living donation from Kim Nielson on July 22, 2015. We are grateful for the many years of his life made possible by these selfless acts of generosity and kindness. Keith enjoyed golf, bowling, hunting, watching westerns and the Packers.
He is survived by his wife Nancy; sons Kevin (Staci) Nielson and Scott (Kim) Nielson; grandchildren: Amanda Nielson, Matthew Nielson and Nathan Greely; father Owen Nielson; sisters, Judy Huntley and Carole (Ken) Ebert; brother Tim (Jackie) Nielson; brother-in-laws, Chuck (Donna), Randy (Mary) and Kelly Scott; sister-in-laws, Pat Scott, Wendy (Ken) Drath, Julie (Mike) Glatz, Connie (Jeff) Fischer, and Brenda (Rick) VandeCorput. Keith is further survived by numerous nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother Elaine; brother Gary; mother and father-in-law Marion and Byron Scott; sister-in-law Cindy Kleist; and a brother-in-law Lonny Scott.
Funeral service for Keith will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 12 Noon at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London with Rev. Greg Watling officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery, Clintonville at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.
The family would like to thank the first responders and the caregivers from Trinity Terrace who came to assist and also the dialysis team at Fresenius in Waupaca.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019