Keith R. Zurkowski



February 24, 1975 -



August 10, 2020



Keith R. Zurkowski passed away on August 10, 2020 after a long, courageous medical battle. He was born on February 24, 1975 in Appleton, Wisconsin.



Keith grew up in Waukesha and graduated from Waukesha North in 1993. He moved to Kiel, Wisconsin to work in the family business and attend Lakeshore Tech, receiving a degree in Mechanical Design in 1998. Keith moved back to Waukesha to work at Oberlin Filter until 2016, when his illness was diagnosed.



Keith is survived by his parents, Robert and Martha Zurkowski; sister, Lynne Hiroskey (Mike Eisner); brother, Jeff Zurkowski; niece, Cassandra (Dylan) Dietrich; nephews, Joseph Hieber (Tiffany Ludwig) and Robert Hieber; great niece and goddaughter, Farrah Dietrich; great nephews, Ethan and Elliot Dietrich and Nicholas and Elijah Hieber; special friends, Nikki and Tim Natvig, and Dexter.



Keith's love of familywas absolute and will be missed by all.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



The family would like to send a special thank you to ThedaCare Hospice, especially Amber and Lorraine.









