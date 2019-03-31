|
Keith Schrader
Larsen - Keith A. Schrader, age 85, of Larsen, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 26, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. He was born on September 13, 1933 in Appleton, WI, the son of the late Fred and Agnes (Grundy) Schrader. On November 8, 1952, Keith married Norma Roepcke. She preceded him in death on March 17, 2010. Keith worked for Kimberly-Clark for over 30 years and also did construction work for George Sturm for many years. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Zittau. He loved spending time outdoor, whether it was sturgeon spearing, duck hunting or fishing. Keith was a charter member of the Paynes Point Hook and Spear Club and was also a member of the Drifters Snowmobile Club. Keith is survived by his fiance' Elaine McAloon; his four sons, Gary(Debbie), Silver Cliff, WI; Randy(Carol), Menasha; Scott(Sonja), Winneconne; and Chris(Lisa), Larsen; 12 grandchildren, Kevin, Kurt(Samantha), Tammi(Fiance' Travis), Heidi(Fiance', Josh), Tim, Nevada, Kenny, Nick(Jen), Betsy(Fiance', Jack), Lily, Zach(Kimberly) and Patty; seven great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Anika, Zoraya, Allie, Gage, Hunter and Easton; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Frederick; and two sisters-in-law, Delores(Jerry)Reed, Darlene(Dick) Vandergeten and a brother-in-law, Bud(Beatrice)Roepcke. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 9077 North Rd., Fremont. Rev. Mark Kinney will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, from 9:30 AM until the time of service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 31, 2019