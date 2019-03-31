Services
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
210 W. Main Street
Fremont, WI 54940
(920) 446-2288
For more information about
Keith Schrader
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
9077 North Rd.
Fremont, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
9077 North Rd.
Fremont, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Schrader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Schrader


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Keith Schrader Obituary
Keith Schrader

Larsen - Keith A. Schrader, age 85, of Larsen, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 26, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. He was born on September 13, 1933 in Appleton, WI, the son of the late Fred and Agnes (Grundy) Schrader. On November 8, 1952, Keith married Norma Roepcke. She preceded him in death on March 17, 2010. Keith worked for Kimberly-Clark for over 30 years and also did construction work for George Sturm for many years. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Zittau. He loved spending time outdoor, whether it was sturgeon spearing, duck hunting or fishing. Keith was a charter member of the Paynes Point Hook and Spear Club and was also a member of the Drifters Snowmobile Club. Keith is survived by his fiance' Elaine McAloon; his four sons, Gary(Debbie), Silver Cliff, WI; Randy(Carol), Menasha; Scott(Sonja), Winneconne; and Chris(Lisa), Larsen; 12 grandchildren, Kevin, Kurt(Samantha), Tammi(Fiance' Travis), Heidi(Fiance', Josh), Tim, Nevada, Kenny, Nick(Jen), Betsy(Fiance', Jack), Lily, Zach(Kimberly) and Patty; seven great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Anika, Zoraya, Allie, Gage, Hunter and Easton; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Frederick; and two sisters-in-law, Delores(Jerry)Reed, Darlene(Dick) Vandergeten and a brother-in-law, Bud(Beatrice)Roepcke. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 9077 North Rd., Fremont. Rev. Mark Kinney will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, from 9:30 AM until the time of service.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now