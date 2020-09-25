Keith VanAsten

Keith Van Asten
Kimberly - Keith John Van Asten, age 72, of Kimberly, passed away on September 25, 2020 after a long battle with kidney cancer, at a local hospital. Keith was born on December 5, 1947 to Cyrus and Jeanne (Nytes) Van Asten in Appleton. He was a 1966 graduate of Kaukauna High School. After graduation he served his country honorably as a member of the U.S. Army from November of 1969 to August of 1971. On December 22, 1970 he married the former Barbara Marx in Basle, Switzerland, while he was stationed in Germany.
He was a 1973 graduate of the University of Wisconsin Madison, School of Pharmacy. He served his Internship at the Look Drug Store in Kaukauna. Beginning in 1974 he worked at Kimberly Pharmacy and he purchased that business in 1982. In December of 2009 he sold the business to Shopko Express. He continued to work with Shopko Express until his retirement in 2010.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, traveling, going to the casino and happy hour with Bob. He was also an avid Packers fan. If the game was on, he always had to be somewhere he could watch.
He will be sadly missed by his wife Barbara, 2 sons: Brian (Steph) Van Asten of Menasha and Craig Van Asten of Kimberly, grandchildren: Dustin Van Asten of Kaukauna, Tamara (fiancé Jake Thorson) Van Asten of Kimberly, and Lily Lutzow of Menasha, great-granddaughter Annalee of Kimberly, Brothers: Lee Van Asten of Florida, and Al (Peg) Van Asten of Little Chute, sisters: Debbie (special friend Joe) Hartjes of Little Chute, Bonnie Hopfensberger of Brillion, brothers-in-law: Tony (Karen) Marx of Menasha, Jim (Andrea) Marx of Michigan and Chuck (Julie) Marx of Illinois, sisters-in-law: Pat (Mike) Keberlein of Kaukauna, Kris (Randy) Mahn, Paul Fredrick and Russ Brittnacher of Menasha as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, great-granddaughter Oaklynn Thorson, sisters: Vickie Fredrick, and Donna Brittnacher, brothers-in-law Steve Hartjes and Greg Hopfensberger, as well as Barbara's parents Isadore and Lorraine Marx.
At the request of Keith's family, private funeral Services were held with interment at Holy Name Cemetery in Kimberly. Wichmann Funeral Homes, Jansen Fargo Funeral Home are serving the family. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuenralhomes.com
.
The family would like to thank Dr. T. Goggins and Dr. W. Conkright as well as the nurses and staff at ThedaCare Cancer Center and the doctors, nurses and staff at ThedaCare (AMC) Medical Center, and Dr. Greg Johnson and ThedaCare at Home Hospice.