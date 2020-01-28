|
|
Keith W. Kohlmann
The world became a sadder place at 11:30 P.M. January 19, 2020. Keith left our lives as a result of a short illness. He was a devoted husband to Judy and caring father to Richard and Robert. Keith loved life. He lived it with gusto. He embraced it. He treasured his many, many lifelong friends. Wherever he went, he always met people that soon became his friends. Laughter was his trademark.
Keith was a voracious reader; his interests spanning world news, politics, religion, science, biographies, and fiction. His activities included taking friends and family on a tour of the Wolf River with his pontoon boat. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, photography, card and board games, and ANY game that involved a ball. Last but not least: telling jokes (usually funny). He was a volunteer for many organizations and served on many boards. He was President of the High Point Country Club for many years.
He was born on February 15, 1943, to Walter A. Kohlmann and Pearl M. Longrie Kohlmann. Keith's father was stationed in Africa serving with the Armed Forces during WWII. After Keith's birth, in letters sent to his wife and newborn son, he referred to his son as "Skipper." Keith was called Skip/Skipper by immediate and extended family from that point on.
Keith grew up in New Holstein, WI, where he attended elementary and high school. After graduation in 1962, he headed off to college. In 1966, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was deployed to Viet Nam, and served with the Third Battalion, Seventh Marines, First Marine Division, Mike Company Third Battalion, Rank: E-4. He was very proud of his service in the Marine Corps. After his discharge, he earned a degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
He then headed to Chicago to work for the U.S. Health Department. He retired after 30 years with the Health Department. He and his wife, Judith, left the cold Midwestern winters for the ocean and sun in Florida.
Keith is survived by his wife, Judith (Wagner), of Huntington Beach, CA, sons Richard of Joliet, IL and Robert (Jordan) of Huntington Beach, CA, two granddaughters Scarlett Kohlmann and Ivy Kohlmann both of Huntington Beach, CA. Two sisters: Jan Muellenbach (Steve) of Kiel, WI, Carol Helmke (Mark) of Lancaster, WI, one brother Timothy of Medford, OR and his sister-in-law, Edith Frisch, of Neenah, WI. He is survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on February 15, 2020 at Lord of the Lakes Church in Winneconne, WI. A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 28 to Feb. 6, 2020