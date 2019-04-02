|
|
Keith Wunderlich
Hortonville - Keith J. Wunderlich, age 87, passed away at Care Partners in Hortonville on Sunday evening, March 31, 2019.
Keith was born in the Township of Ellington on December 27, 1931, the son of the late Ora and Florence (Ort) Wunderlich. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Hortonville High School. Keith was drafted into the United States Army in September of 1953 and served in Korea until his honorable discharge in October of 1954. On December 29, 1957 he married Elaine Voight at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stephensville. Following his return home, Keith worked at the family bridge construction business, Wunderlich-Hoffman Construction, until the business sold in 1989. During the mid 70's, Keith also cash cropped on the family farm with his brother Jack. Keith formally retired in 1993.
Keith will be remembered for his "daily social hour" partaking in a beer or two, his love of tractors and his 1931 Model A car.
Keith is survived by his wife Elaine; sons, Joel (Shelly) Wunderlich and Pat (Sue) Wunderlich; grandchildren, Cody Wunderlich, Chantel (Chad) Guyette, Tanner Wunderlich, Trina (Aaron) Schaff, and Jacob Wunderlich; great-grandson, Grant Guyette and great-granddaughter on the way. Keith is further survived by his siblings, John "Jack" (Roseann) Wunderlich and Judy (John) Yohr; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Keith is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael Wunderlich.
The funeral service for Keith will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church (W6399 County Road O) Appleton, with Rev. Paul Zittlow officiating. Family and friends are welcome to visit at the church on Thursday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Full military honors will be held.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staffs at both Care Partners in Hortonville and Heartland Hospice for the great care shown to Keith and his family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 2, 2019