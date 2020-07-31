Kelly Hamers
Sussex - Found peace on July 28, 2020 at age 42. Kelly is survived by her husband David, children Chloe and Landon, father Kenneth (Debbie) Burrows, and mother Debra Hudson. She is further survived by other family and friends.
Upon graduating from UW-Madison, Kelly worked for 9 years as an engineering consultant. She then paused her work career to take care of the children. Kelly was a devoted & caring mother. She loved her children deeply.
In addition to being a Badger fan, Kelly was an active person and took pleasure in playing in multiple volleyball leagues in the area. Most importantly, Kelly enjoyed a close network of friends who supported her unconditionally.
Visitation will be held at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Sussex, (W250N6505 Hwy 164) on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 1:30pm to 4:00pm. Memorials directed to the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) are appreciated.
