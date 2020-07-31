1/1
Kelly Hamers
Kelly Hamers

Sussex - Found peace on July 28, 2020 at age 42. Kelly is survived by her husband David, children Chloe and Landon, father Kenneth (Debbie) Burrows, and mother Debra Hudson. She is further survived by other family and friends.

Upon graduating from UW-Madison, Kelly worked for 9 years as an engineering consultant. She then paused her work career to take care of the children. Kelly was a devoted & caring mother. She loved her children deeply.

In addition to being a Badger fan, Kelly was an active person and took pleasure in playing in multiple volleyball leagues in the area. Most importantly, Kelly enjoyed a close network of friends who supported her unconditionally.

Visitation will be held at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Sussex, (W250N6505 Hwy 164) on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 1:30pm to 4:00pm. Memorials directed to the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) are appreciated.

Please take a moment to leave a memory or a message in the online guestbook (located on Kelly's obituary page on schmidtandbartelt.com).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
01:30 - 04:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
(262) 246-4774
