Kelly M. GageClintonville - Kelly M. Gage, age 46 passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 while at home. She was born on June 24, 1974 in Niles, Illinois, daughter of Robert Gage and Karen (Bleier) Mapes. Kelly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and especially loved her cat Boo Boo and her mom's dog, Leo.Kelly is survived by her mother, Karen Mapes; father, Robert Gage; step-father John Mapes, Sr.; brother Scott Gage; step-brothers: Michael Mapes, John Mapes Jr., and James Mapes; step-sisters: Laurie, Christine, Dee Dee and Mary Kay; nieces and nephews. Kelly is further survived by her aunt and uncle, Richard and Kathy Bleier; and cousins Heather (Tim), Heidi (Jared) and Holly (Roger).She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clyde and Dorothy Bleier.We are all going to miss Kelly's loving smile and sense of humor.The funeral service for Kelly will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Manawa, with Rev. Nathan Reichle officiating. A visitation for Kelly will be held at the church from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing. Kelly's service will be recorded and added on her obituary page on our website.