Kelly Phillips
1967 - 2020
Kelly Phillips

Neenah - Kelly Lee (Kel) Phillips, 53, died unexpectedly Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home in Neenah. She was born on May 22, 1967, the daughter of the late Robert L. Phillips & Donna (Phillips) DeBroux. Kelly enjoyed making wonderful jewelry with her spare time and also playing with her adorable cats Moon, Michael and Silver.

She will be sadly missed by her mother, Donna, step dad, Richard , father figure: Henry Stezenski, a brother, Jason Stezenski, Texas, his children, Izaya, Teila, & Bryce, a sister, Jolene Stezenski, her children, Dominic, Damon, Logan, & Xander, a step-sister Christine (Jeff) Huber, their children, Jameson, & Brianna Huber, a very, very special great-aunt: Avis Schlintz, aunts: Sandy (Reggie) Zastrow. Sharon (Ronald) Hoffman, Jean (Jerry) Fitzsimmons, uncles: John (Soon) Stezenski and Ronald (Kay) Stezenski. Special friends: Laurie Fine, Dee Hoernke, & Shannon (Kelly) Kulow.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert L. Phillips, a brother, Eric M. Phillips, maternal grandparents, Woodrow & Harriet Wehrman, paternal grandparents, Austin & Clara Phillips, uncle: Austin (Sonny) Phillips.

A visitation will be from 1:00-4:00 pm, with service to follow at 4 pm on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Valley Funeral Home, 2211 N. Richmond St., Appleton, WI!

The family extends a special thanks to the staff at Fireside Commons in Neenah for the help and comfort they gave Kelly.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Fox Valley Humane Association, at foxvalleypets.org.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
JUL
29
Service
04:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
