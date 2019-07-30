|
Ken Roskom
Appleton - Ken Roskom, 77, of Appleton, WI passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was born on June 18, 1942 in Green Bay, WI to Leo and Eunice (Lardinois). Ken was married to Judy on November 8, 1985 in De Pere, WI.
Ken is survived by his wife, Judy and two daughters, Gina (Dean) Wesolowski and their children Drew (Desiree) Wesolowski, Cole Wesolowski and one great grandson, Oliver Wesolowski; Amy (Craig) Maternoski and their children Moriah, CJ and Charles Maternoski; brother, Tom (Roseann) Roskom; sister, Mari (Bob) Krause; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law, Alveda Yashinsky.
Ken was a devoted Green Bay Packers fan and a season ticket holder for over 50 years. Those who knew him admired his many talents in woodworking and landscape design. He took great pride in his beautiful flower gardens. Ken and Judy enjoyed traveling to Arizona, Door County and vacationing at their Crooked Lake cottage. Gina and Amy fondly remember him coaching their softball teams. He was a proud grandfather while attending the sporting and school events of his grandchildren. Ken was a dedicated career salesman who always put his customer's needs first .He was also a man of deep Catholic faith, in his last years creating a rosary themed garden in his yard.
In Ken's memory, please bring a fresh cut flower to the service. We will be creating an arrangement in his honor.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church located at 1810 N. McDonald Street, Appleton, WI. Visitation will be held prior to the services from 9-11 AM.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 30 to July 31, 2019