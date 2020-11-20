Kendall SpangMenasha - Kendall T. Spang passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born December 31, 1957 to Florian & June Spang. They preceded him in death.Kendall attended St. Mary's High School in Menasha, graduating in 1976. He was a good athlete & excelled in every sport he played. He loved the Packers, Badgers, Bucks & the Cubs. He retired from working construction in 2018.He will be greatly missed & is survived by his children, Dale, Deserae (Cameron) Nixon, Amber Underwood & 7 grandchildren, all of Wichita, Kansas. He is further survived by his siblings & their spouses, David (Carol) Spang, Patricia (John) Whitney, Ronald (Judy) Spang, Cheryl (Thomas) Hibbard, (Theresa) Spang, Connie Hobbs, Kevin Spang, Daniel (Kim) Spang, Mary (Mark) Smith, Barry Spang & Craig Spang. He will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.Besides his parents, he is further preceded in death by 2 brothers, Peter & Steven.Per Kendall's wishes, there will be no service.