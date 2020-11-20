1/1
Kendall Spang
1957 - 2020
Kendall Spang

Menasha - Kendall T. Spang passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born December 31, 1957 to Florian & June Spang. They preceded him in death.

Kendall attended St. Mary's High School in Menasha, graduating in 1976. He was a good athlete & excelled in every sport he played. He loved the Packers, Badgers, Bucks & the Cubs. He retired from working construction in 2018.

He will be greatly missed & is survived by his children, Dale, Deserae (Cameron) Nixon, Amber Underwood & 7 grandchildren, all of Wichita, Kansas. He is further survived by his siblings & their spouses, David (Carol) Spang, Patricia (John) Whitney, Ronald (Judy) Spang, Cheryl (Thomas) Hibbard, (Theresa) Spang, Connie Hobbs, Kevin Spang, Daniel (Kim) Spang, Mary (Mark) Smith, Barry Spang & Craig Spang. He will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.

Besides his parents, he is further preceded in death by 2 brothers, Peter & Steven.

Per Kendall's wishes, there will be no service.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
