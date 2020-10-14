1/1
Kendil M. Shreve
1935 - 2020
Kendil M. Shreve

Appleton - Kendil McLaren Shreve, age 85, of Appleton, died on October 11th, 2020 in Appleton, Wisconsin. Kendil was born on March 19, 1935, in Dumont, Iowa, to the late Myrle R. Shreve and Lila D. (McLaren) Shreve. For many years Kendil was the Director of Materials Management at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton.

Survivors include his wife Wendy, five children, his stepson, thirteen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one sister. Kendil's father and mother in-law are James and Faith Van Toll. Ken enjoyed a large extended family.

Private services will be held at Wichmann Funeral Homes Tri-County Funeral Home, with Rev. Roger and Rev. Amy Bertschausen officiating. The full funeral services for Kendil will be available to view on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM through his obituary page on wichmannfuneralhomes.com. A private interment will be in Appleton Highland Memorial Park Cemetery. Please visit the funeral home website for the full obituary and to share a memory.

The family expresses gratitude to the staff of Ascension/St Elizabeth Hospital, especially the nurses who provided loving care and support.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
