|
|
Kenneth Anderson
Grand Chute - Kenneth LeRoy Anderson, 90, of Grand Chute, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. He was born on August 6, 1929 in Appleton, The son of Walter and Evelyn (Schultz) Anderson. On September 20, 1952 he married Nina Robl in Appleton. He enjoyed traveling, Brewers games, playing cards, volunteering at church, and the retiree breakfasts but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Kenneth is survived by two daughters; Pam Patri, Appleton, Cindy (Mike) Miller, Appleton, two grandchildren; Jill Patri and Eric Miller, one brother-in-law, two sisters-in-law, and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, his wife; Nina in 2013, his brother Wallace, sisters and brothers-in-law; Joyce (George) Theis, Betty (Everette) Rohde and Carol, Son-in-law; Marc Patri and many other relatives.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 11:30 AM at First English Lutheran Church; 326 E. North St. Appleton, WI 54911. Pastor Mary Bauer will officiate. Visitation will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020 from 9:30 am until the hour of service at the church. Burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park.
The Family would like to thank Dr. Oladeji and the nurses on 7th floor TheadaCare Appleton for their care and compassion and also Cindy from Right at Home.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020