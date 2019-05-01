|
|
Kenneth Appleton Kemps
Appleton - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 30, 2019 at the age of 82. Ken was born on September 14, 1936 to Bernard and Marion (nee Appleton) Kemps in Appleton, Wisconsin. He attended St. Joseph's Grade School and graduated from Appleton High School in 1954. He attended UW-Oshkosh and then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was stationed at Camp Pendelton, CA from 1955 to 1958. During this time, he participated in the nuclear weapons testing in Nevada.
From 1958 to 1978 he operated and then owned Sammy's Pizza in Appleton. Ken obtained his pilots license and flew high line patrol for Wisconsin Electric/We Energies prior to his full-time employment from 1978 to 2005. He also owned Kemps Tractor Snow Plow Service for many years.
As a long-time member of St. Bernards Parish, he served for many years on the Buildings and Grounds Committee. He was a long-time social member at the Appleton Yacht Club and served on the House Committee for many years. Ken was also a life time member of the American Legion Post 38 in Appleton. He enjoyed spending time on his 40-acre tree farm in Clintonville.
Ken is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Pat; his children: Mark Kemps, Kenlyn (Tim Thompson) Kemps, Kurt (Julie) Kemps, Trisha (Scott) Gavin and Sara (Steve) Guajardo; grandchildren: Katie (Arik) Yde, Michael Kemps, Kimberly Kemps, Elsa, Nathan and Clara Gavin, and Isaiah Guajardo and great grandchild, Ellie Yde.
Brother of Don Kemps, Linda (Fred) Hayes, Bob (Nancy) Kemps; brother-in-law of Fred (Sue) Olson, Dick Olson, Steve (Deb) Olson, Dave (Deb) Olson, Mary (Wayne) Hartzheim, Tom (Lynn) Olson, Kris Wells, and Susan (Craig) Rogne and further survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother-in-law Frank and Lois Olson.
Funeral liturgy will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1617 W. Pine Street on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 11 AM. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until time of services. Additional visitation will be held at Wichmann Funeral Homes Tri County Chapel, 1592 S. Oneida Street, on Friday May 3, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM with a 7:00 PM prayer service. Private interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery at a later date. A memorial fund is being established in Ken's name.
Ken's family would like to thank the staff at Touchmark-Monarch Wing on West Prospect for their excellent care of Ken during his stay. Your kindness, compassion, and loving care will not be forgotten. Also, a thank you to the staff of ThedaCare at Home Hospice for their care and attention to Ken in the final months of his life.
Dear Ken, watching you suffer as Alzheimer's Disease slowly took your mind and then your body has been very difficult for us. You have been a wonderful husband, son, father, grandfather, great grandpa, brother, and friend. We know that you are now at peace and God is watching over you. Until we meet again. Love, your family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 1, 2019