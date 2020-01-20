Services
Neenah - Kenneth "Ken" Brennan, age 90, passed on into eternity on Saturday, January 18, 2020 after a long and blessed life. Ken was born on August 27, 1929 to the late Florence and Flavian Brennan. Raised in Milwaukee, he graduated from West Allis High School and was affectionately known to his classmates as "Spidey." Ken was the center and star of his basketball team. He was an avid sports fan and participated with full command of stats and standings until the very end. Ken proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in San Antonio, TX. He met and married Sharon Applegate in 1951. Ken loved her deeply and they were married 68 years. He and Sharon enjoyed a full life raising their children in Milwaukee and Neenah. They have been members of St. Gabriel Catholic Church since 1969.

Ken spent his career at I Bahcall Steel and Pipe, retiring in 1991. Upon retirement, Ken and Sharon split their time between Neenah, WI and Scottsdale, AZ, known as "snowbirds." He was best known as a dedicated family man. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. Ken was quick with an encouraging word and blessed with a healthy laugh. He loved and was loved by many.

Ken is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon Brennan; children: Gary Brennan, Kathy (Steve) Sturtevant, Jeanne (Dene) Storch, Michael (Ann) Brennan, Jim (Jamie) Brennan, Cheryl Stephenson, Glen (Andrea) Brennan; 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law Margaret and John Applegate, son-in-law Robert Stephenson, and brother Howie Brennan.

A service will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the . Special thanks to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Neenah staff and hospice for their wonderful care.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
