Kenneth Buchman
Kenneth Buchman

Hortonville - Kenneth Edward Buchman, age 89, of Hortonville, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Kenneth was born on July 31, 1931, in New London, WI to Leonard and Teresa (Moran) Buchman. He was a lifelong member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Hortonville, WI. The Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Hortonville. A visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Full military honors will be held.

The full obituary can be found at www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com








Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
